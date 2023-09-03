[Watch] Man Passes Away Next To Wife After 3 Days Of Fever

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching tale of love, a man tragically succumbs to a three-day fever, leaving his grieving wife behind.

The couple had only been married for five months, but their love story has touched the hearts of many.

The wife, Erlina, shared a video on her TikTok account @Erlina Jaaper, documenting the couple’s journey from the meeting, getting to know each other, falling in love, getting married, and finally, the husband’s sudden death.

The eight-minute and seven-second video moved countless netizens, who expressed their condolences and encouraged her to continue living a solid life.

According to Erlina, the two met on 10 January 2018 and became an inseparable couple. Her late husband attended his graduation ceremony on behalf of her family far away in his hometown and always created romance for her.

Erlina said that the family members of the two parties finally met for the first time on 10 July 2022, and then the two parties began to prepare for the wedding actively.

They wed on 25 February this year, the same day as her deceased husband’s birthday.

In the video, Erlina listed the couple’s “first experiences” together, including singing karaoke and riding a motorcycle.

She also missed the experience of travelling together and thanked God for allowing her to spend happy times with her husband.

Erlina’s husband started to have a fever on 19 July and died in her arms around 3 a.m. on 21 July.

Although she did not explain what caused her husband’s sudden death after three days of fever, some netizens pointed out that he could have died of sepsis.

Sepsis is a serious medical condition in which the body’s response to an infection is abnormal, impairing organ function.

This tear-jerking video has caused many netizens to cry and sympathize with Alina for losing her husband at such a young age.

Pakaian terakhir sayang.. Smpai hujung nyawa sayang masih pakai cincin kawin kita Maaf sayang…baru semalam saya ad kekuatan untuk sentuh bungkusan ni I love you i miss you 🤍 Kita jumpa di syurga ya sayang

