Lawfirm Offers Legal Assistance To Rider Who Was “Choked” At TRX

A law firm Hararizam Wan & Aishah Mubarak (HWAM) has offered its legal services to the delivery rider who was held in a chokehold outside a building in Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) on 2 November.

According to Scoop, a HWAM representative, Mohamad Hakim, said they would meet with the rider today (5 November) to discuss the next steps.

They would provide the rider with legal assistance if he feels the viral video affects his dignity.

If the rider made a mistake, the man in the blazer should not have reacted violently. It cannot be condoned because there are laws in this country. Mohamad Hakim, HWAM representative

Hakim added that it was disappointing to hear the words uttered by the man in the maroon blazer who allegedly said Sabahan people are outsiders in the video. He claimed that it had angered some Sabahans who saw the video.

Mstar reported that the man in the blazer had lodged a cover police report for his safety after the video went viral.

He claimed that the video shared online did not come with accurate facts of the situation that day.

He further claimed that the matter had been resolved between the rider and the security guard.

What happened before this?

On 2 November, around 3.20pm, a security guard allegedly prevented a delivery rider from parking the motorcycle in front of the building and refused to let him in.

However, this posed a minor problem because the customer allegedly told the rider to enter the building.

This led to a war of words between the security guard and the rider. The guard then allegedly called the man in the maroon blazer for help.

The incident, caught on video, showed the man in the blazer pressing an arm on the rider’s neck on the floor.

Screenshot from the viral video of the altercation. Image: TRP File

A woman, believed to be the customer, was recording the video and kept telling the man to let the rider go. She also told him not to break the rider’s arms.

The man refused to let the rider go, believing the rider would “jump” at the security guard. Once he released the rider, the woman scolded him for behaving brashly.

Police confirmed receiving a report on 3 November and said the case would be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. Five witnesses have been called to help in the investigation.

