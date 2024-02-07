Fast Food Restaurant Customer Beaten Up For Harassing Outlet’s Manager

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fight broke out outside a fast food chain outlet in Jalan Bukit Bintang a few days ago.

The incident caught on camera, went viral on X (Twitter), in which four men, believed to be the outlet’s employees, were seen hitting a customer, believed to be a foreigner, outside the restaurant.

'Belasah warga asing ganggu pengurus wanita, empat pekerja restoran ditahan'



KUALA LUMPUR: Polis menahan lima lelaki termasuk seorang warga asing yang disyaki terbabit dalam pergaduhan di hadapan sebuah restoran makanan segera dekat Jalan Bukit Bintang di sini, seperti dalam… pic.twitter.com/S9CPxexwa4 — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) February 6, 2024

The brawl, according to Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya, erupted after the customer supposedly harassed the female restaurant manager.

The five, aged between 20 and 33, have since been arrested and brought in for investigation.

In fact, they are currently being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

No updates have been provided since.

Common occurrence

This is unfortunately not the first time an incident like this has happened at restaurants, be it fast food outlets or normal eateries.

Just last September, a McDonald’s customer allegedly verbally harassed a staff member after he was charged for requesting chili sauce.

Though he was promptly given the packets, he was supposedly verbally aggressive towards the staff.

And in 2020, a fight broke out between a customer and several McDonald’s drive-thru employees in Rawang.

The spat occurred due to a misunderstanding regarding the customer’s payment method. Regardless, a police investigation was conducted.

