McDonald’s Malaysia Withdraws RM6 Million Lawsuit, BDS Malaysia Says “Not Surprised”

McDonald’s Malaysia announced today that they will withdraw a defamation lawsuit filed against the pro-Palestinian group, Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia.

This decision comes after positive responses from a mediation process between McDonald’s Malaysia and BDS Malaysia.

An official statement was released explaining the following withdrawal on the matter.

According to McDonald’s Malaysia’s Managing Director, Azmir Jaafar, BDS Malaysia’s clarification during the mediation process led to the decision to withdraw the lawsuit, which was filed last year.

The lawsuit was filed to clarify McDonald’s Malaysia’s position on the conflict in the Middle East clearly.

Azmir stated that the positive outcome of the mediation and the clarification made by BDS in their recent statement, acknowledging that McDonald’s operations in Israel are completely separate from McDonald’s Malaysia, led to the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

McDonald’s Malaysia emphasises its stance of not supporting or being involved in any conflicts or wars.

Azmir stressed that as a fast-food restaurant that has been operating for over four decades in Malaysia and is 100% Muslim-owned, they take pride in being a part of the local community and are committed to transparency.

McDonald’s Malaysia is committed to assisting Palestinians affected by the conflict by contributing to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund and organizing activities such as fundraising to continue providing aid in Gaza.

Azmir expressed hope that today’s decision will allow all parties to move forward and focus on finding a resolution that upholds justice.

“Not surprised”

BDS Malaysia meanwhile said they were not surprised by McDonald’s Malaysia’s decision to withdraw the lawsuit.

In a statement, they said they have consistently maintained that McDonald’s Malaysia’s claims were “without merit and lacked legal foundation”.

BDS Malaysia said moving forward, McDonald’s will remain categorised under their “Organic Boycott Targets”.

The company continues to be boycotted by conscientious individuals worldwide due to its alleged complicity with actions in Palestine, which have tragically resulted in the loss of over 32,000 innocent Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children. BDS Malaysia

They also urged the global community to continue boycotting Israel and all entities complicit in the perpetuation of injustices until Palestine achieves freedom and justice.

