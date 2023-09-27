McDonald’s Malaysia Points Finger At Customer In Chilli Sauce Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

McDonald’s Malaysia recently addressed an incident at their Taman Buaya outlet in Melaka, where a customer was charged for requesting additional chilli sauce.

Following an internal investigation and review of CCTV footage, McDonald’s found that the customer was initially provided with an insufficient chilli sauce but was promptly given additional packets when requested.

However, the customer became verbally aggressive towards the staff, insisting on paying for an additional 10 packets of chilli sauce despite being informed that it was free.

McDonald’s Malaysia has reported the incident to the police to ensure the safety of their crew and reiterated that their crew members’ welfare and well-being are their utmost priority.

They also clarified that chilli sauce is provided free of charge to all customers.

Previously, Saiful Adly Abd Wahab expressed his surprise on Facebook after being charged RM10.60 for 10 packets of chilli sauce.

He also criticized the fast food chain for charging customers when the prices of essential items are already high.

In the comment section, Saiful Adly did mention that he yelled at the staff a little bit at one point because they were taking too long.

Netizens weighed in on the matter

Former Tanjung MP Ng Wei Aik said McDonald’s creates a confusing situation.

The DAP man said it doesn’t make sense that the POS system can generate a receipt for chilli sauce if it’s not meant to be sold.

“It’s unreasonable for McDonald’s to charge customers for something that’s typically free. I think McDonald’s has gone too far by reporting this matter to the police, given how trivial it is.

However it deserves a mention that in the receipt shared by the customer, the chilli sauce he bought was registered as “condiment”. Some pointed out that this could be the price for the McNuggets’ sauce which comes in a tub and has an extra charge if customers wanted more.

Others said they consume McDonald’s food almost every week, and the amount of chilli sauce provided is adequate.

I eat McDonald's almost every week. I get 5-6 packets of chili sauce for Set Ayam Goreng and one happy meal nuggets. Overall, I think the chili sauce provided is sufficient. — #ryuki2517 (@foodluck_) September 26, 2023

