McDonald’s Customer Charged RM10.60 For Extra Chili Sauce

A McDonald’s branch in Alor Gajah has come under fire for charging customers for extra chilli sauce.

A netizen, Saiful Adly Abdul Wahab, expressed his disbelief on Facebook after being charged RM10.60 for 10 packets of chilli sauce.

Traditionally, customers at McDonald’s in Malaysia have been provided with extra sauce packets free of charge.

However, this recent incident has sparked outrage among some customers who feel that they are being unfairly charged.

In his Facebook post, Saiful Adly expressed his frustration at the situation, stating that he did not expect to be charged for more chilli sauce at McDonald’s.

He also criticized the fast food chain for charging customers at a time when prices of necessities are already soaring.

The receipt posted by Saiful Adly shows that he was charged RM1.06 per bag of chilli sauce, resulting in a total charge of RM10.60 for 10 packets.

To charge or not to charge for extra sauce

The matter has sparked a debate on social media, with some customers defending McDonald’s for charging extra sauce packets to manage costs amid rising global prices.

Others, however, argue that it is unfair to charge customers for something previously provided free of charge.

McDonald’s has not yet commented on the incident, but it is worth noting that the policy of charging for extra sauce packets may vary among different branches and locations.

As Malaysia’s cost of living continues to rise, customers are looking for ways to manage their expenses and save money.

The incident also highlights the importance of companies’ transparent pricing policies and informing customers about changes.

