Dining Dilemma: Malaysians Dish Out RM200 To RM2.5k Eating Out Each Month

The rising cost of living has been a concern for many, especially when it comes to daily expenses such as food.

According to a survey conducted in 2019, the average spend on daily meals was around RM20 per person.

However, a more recent survey by Sinar Harian found that individuals spend between RM200 to RM2,500 per month on eating out at restaurants.

The survey conducted by Sinar Harian aimed to understand the monthly expenses of Malaysians who eat out at restaurants.

Malaysians from all races dining out at a popular Malay restaurant in Kampung Baru, KL. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Malaysians spend varying amounts on eating out at restaurants

The survey found that the amount spent on eating out is reportedly not far off from the cost of cooking at home.

The survey also reveals that the amount spent on eating out varies depending on factors such as marital status, number of children, and type of employment.

A dish of rice soup with crab served at a Chinese restaurant in Penang. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For instance, a single private sector worker spends around RM420 per month on eating out, while a government retiree spends around RM2,200 per month on eating out.

Additionally, people tend to spend more on eating out during working days and weekends.

Some people prefer to eat out due to convenience and the lack of time to cook at home.

kau laa tuu kan? kaki makan luar. kitorang rakyat sedar kitorang miskin. beras ada dekat rumah, masak laa https://t.co/k2IC4ZjLwx — Awisy 🍇 (@awisysushi) September 19, 2023

Be mindful of daily expenses and find ways to reduce costs where possible

It’s important to practice financial planning and budgeting to ensure that expenses are managed effectively, especially with the rising cost of living in Malaysia.

Malaysians are encouraged to look for ways to reduce their monthly expenses by exploring alternative options such as meal prepping and cooking at home.

Section 17 in Petaling Jaya is known for its popular food court that offers a wide variety of delicious and affordable food options. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

While eating out may be convenient and enjoyable, it’s important to keep track of expenses and practice financial planning to avoid overspending.

With the rising cost of living in Malaysia, it’s essential to be mindful of daily expenses and find ways to reduce costs where possible.

Mungkin ini sebab Menteri Formula kata Rakyat miskin sebab ketagih makan di luar rumah.



Data DOSM jeles menunjukkan kadar kenaikan harga makanan di restoran masih kekal tinggi mungkin sebab bahan makanan, kos elektrik & kadar pinjaman bank telah naik.



Tapi gaji tak naik pula. pic.twitter.com/GBmSnHpKmp — Naratif Rakyat 🇲🇾 (@NaratifRakyat) September 22, 2023

