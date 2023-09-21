Grocery Shopping Gone Wrong: Netizens Roast Deputy Minister’s RM136.30 Bill

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh has drawn criticism from netizens after a video of her buying household groceries with a RM200 budget surfaced online.

In the video, the deputy minister can be seen purchasing groceries such as biscuits, instant noodles, sardines, flour, and cooking oil, among others.

Despite stating that the total cost of the groceries was RM136.30, social media users quickly pointed out that the items purchased were insufficient to sustain a household and could only feed one person.

The backlash from netizens highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding the cost of living in Malaysia.

Netizen Criticizes Deputy Minister’s Statement on Household Expenses

In response to Fuziah’s statement, a netizen posted a receipt of basic groceries amounting to RM97, which is only enough for a week’s worth of supplies for a family.

The netizen pointed out that this amount does not include sugar, soap, and bathing essentials, which would further add to the expenses.

The netizen also criticized the woman in the viral video for not being logical and urged her to live like an average citizen.

Fuziah Salleh Clarifies Viral Video and Addresses Misunderstandings

In response, Fuziah believes there are political motives behind the viral video.

She clarified that the video was an old recording of her surveying prices at a supermarket in Langkawi in early July.

She also stated that her statement in the video referred to the situation at that time and was not intended as a guide for monthly household expenses.

The former Kuantan MP hopes that her explanation will correct any misunderstandings among netizens regarding her message.

