Lululemon Unveils Largest Store In Malaysia At The Exchange TRX

Lululemon at The Exchange TRX is now officially open and is the brand’s latest and largest store to date in Malaysia.

Lululemon’s latest store embraces a natural and welcoming design. The incorporation of locally sourced rattan, an ecologically-conscious material, establishes a warm and tropical ambience throughout the store. This commitment to sustainable resourcing not only enhances the aesthetic, but also strengthens connection to the local community, creating a space that resonates with Malaysian guests.

Earlier this year, Lululemon also marked its first e-commerce partnership in Asia with Lazada to further drive its digital expansion and create an expanded marketplace in Malaysia and Singapore.

In combination with the new store in Malaysia, Lululemon is set to further boost its momentum in the Asia Pacific region.

Being a brand that supports wellbeing for all, we are thrilled to launch our latest store in Malaysia, a country where the pursuit of holistic wellbeing and balance is deeply woven into everyday life. The new store marks a significant milestone in our mission to inspire individuals on their wellbeing journeys. We hope to connect with more Malaysians and foster a vibrant community that mirrors our core values of wellbeing, sustainability, community, and innovation. Gareth Pope, Senior Vice President of APAC

Products specially made for yoga, running, training, and various play categories like golf, tennis, and hike, as well as the Casual collection designed for versatile everyday wear, will all be found at the store.

Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to explore popular products, including the brand’s signature Align™ pants and hijabs designed for women, crafted from lightweight Nulu™ fabric.

For women, key run franchises like Fast and Free pants, powered by Nulux™ fabric, offer unrestricted movement and lightweight coverage. Women can also indulge in the Wunder Train pants, featuring Everlux™ fabric, ensuring fast-drying and sweat-wicking properties for ultimate comfort and focus during workouts.

For men, the ABC pants, made with Utilitech™ fabric, provide all-day comfort, freedom of movement, and four-way stretch in a casual, slim-fit style. Men can also discover the performance-driven Pace Breaker shorts, reimagined for maximum comfort and versatility, suitable for running and training.

Men can further explore License to Train Shorts, equipped with zippered pockets and a versatile waistband drawcord that can be worn inside or out.

In addition, the store will also feature two of its latest holiday collections, Winter Whites and Moon Bow, ranging from technical activewear and cosy loungewear to elevated wardrobe essentials and accessories, with stylish and comfortable gifts, perfect for every occasion.

Designed with the Science of Feel, Lululemon’s unique approach to innovation, the brand’s product range includes proprietary technical fabrics, innovative construction techniques, and strategic fits and features to meet everyone’s needs and enhance their wellbeing and performance.

The first 50 shoppers each day who visit the new Lululemon store at The Exchange TRX from 6-10 December 2023 from 10am to 6pm will receive an exclusive Lululemon water bottle that can be personalised onsite.

Connecting with the Community and Giving Back through “Here for the Presence” Pop Up

To mark the recent store opening and foster a holistic wellbeing community to move, grow and connect, lululemon will also be hosting a two-day community event at the iconic Rumah Tangsi that will be open to the public on 9 and 10 December from 7am to 8pm.

The community event will feature holistic wellbeing experiences from yoga, training, and running to sound bath sessions with lululemon partners and Malaysian brand ambassadors, including Umi Atiqah, a certified yoga instructor, and Katrina Taib, owner of fitness studio CLUBALOHA. Guests can also indulge in refreshing fresh juices, enhancing the overall experience.

Proceeds will go to Lululemon’s Here To Be charity partner, Buku Jalanan Chow Kit, an NGO that works to provide equal education opportunities, as well as a healthy growing environment for underprivileged children to help them escape the cycle of poverty.

