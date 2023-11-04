[Watch] Security Guard Chokes Delivery Rider Over Misunderstanding

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A delivery rider got into a fight with a security guard at a building in Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) due to a misunderstanding on 2 November around 3.20pm.

The altercation allegedly happened when a security guard prevented the rider to park the motorcycle in front of the building and refused to let him in.

However, the rider claimed that the customer told him to enter the building. This led to a war with words between the guard and the rider. The guard then allegedly called another security guard in a blazer for help.

Kejadian kt HSBC menara IQ @ TRX. X pasti kejadian semalam atau pagi ni. Kata org yg share tu, guard x bg rider naik atas tapi rider ckp customer suruh naik. Rider x puas hati gi maki guard. Guard call brader brazer merah mintak turun. pic.twitter.com/sP8kquiktg — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) November 3, 2023

In the viral video, the security guard in a maroon blazer held down the rider by pressing his arm on the rider’s neck.

A woman recording the video kept telling the guard to let the rider go and not to break his arms. It’s believed she was the customer who ordered the delivery to the building.

The guard refused to let him go because he believed the rider would “jump” at the other foreign security guard.

Takleh relax la. Semua nk gado.. klau aku malu kot kene skolah dgn pompuan.. kau org educated kot. Kau professional. Tak manis mcm ni. fuh malu bai.. pic.twitter.com/cICxRIUC7k — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) November 3, 2023

Finally, another man managed to get the guard to release the rider. While the man dragged the man aside to check on him, the woman in the video told off the guard for behaving brashly.

The police received a report on 3 November around 2.34pm. According to the statement, the case will be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and five witnesses have been called up to aid in the investigation.

