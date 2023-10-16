Ampang Man Not Only Tracks But Successfully Catches Burglar Who Stole His Things

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A burglar in Ampang was caught by a homeowner whose house he stole from. The incident happened last Saturday (14 October) at a residential area on Jalan Teratai 1/11.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Ass Comm Mohd Azam Ismail said a 33-year-old female engineer made the report after she was awakened around 5 am and suddenly found an unfamiliar individual in her home. The suspect quickly fled when he realised the homeowner was awake.

The husband and wife believed that he gained entry by forcing the kitchen door. Upon checking their missing items, they estimated that the burglar had made off with their belongings worth close to RM25,000.

Remarkably, later on the same day at around 11.50 am, the engineer told the police that her husband had successfully captured the suspect.

With help from the public, the husband managed to track down the burglar who robbed his place in Jalan Teratai and apprehended him in the Hulu Langat area, about 10 km away from the incident. They then brought the 24-year-old suspect to Taman Melur, where police arrived at 12 pm to make the arrest.

The police recovered plenty of stolen items, including 10 gold bracelets, 5 gold necklaces, 1 gold ring, 2 gold anklets, 2 wristwatches (Max Jacob & Tissot), 1 Dell laptop, and 1 iPhone 13.

As reported by The Star, the young man had no prior criminal record but had tested positive for methamphetamine (Ice/syabu). Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspect tend to target houses in areas lacking security guards.

The case is being investigated under section 457 of the Penal Code which refers to the offence of housebreaking for the purpose of theft. The punishment may include imprisonment for up to fourteen years, a fine or both.

On this note, the police warn and advise the public to refrain from engaging in any activities related to housebreaking or theft.

