[Watch] BTS-Inspired Dental Clinic In Ampang Is A Happy Space For Fans With Dental Phobia

Some people are still afraid of going to the dentist for various reasons. However, if they are fans of Kpop boy band BTS, the visit to the dentist may not be as scary anymore at Izra Dental Ampang!

Dr Syuhada Azimi, a BTS Army herself, has transformed her dental clinic into a BTS heaven for fans of the group.

TikTok user Aliana (@alianarahim) gave followers a brief tour of the dental clinic that looked like a mini BTS museum.

Due to this, the dental clinic is also aptly called the Magic Shop, after the title of one of BTS’s hit songs.

Upon entering the clinic, patients will notice that the space is decked out in BTS merchandise and decorations such as pens, hangers, posters, a giant banner, gloves, masks, coffee table books, and Lego sets.

A BTS fan would also notice that Dr Syuhada managed to get her hands on Jungkook’s Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp. The lamp lights up the ceiling and walls of the dental room from the desk, creating an illusion of a starry night sky and aurora borealis.

In addition, Dr Syuhada offers discounts during SOPE (SUGA and J-Hope) month to celebrate the birthdays of the two eldest rappers in BTS. Patients also stand a chance to win official BTS merchandise.

She told Weird Kaya that she has collected a lot of BTS merchandise but has no time to appreciate and enjoy them at home due to her time at work.

By turning the clinic into a BTS “shrine,” she gets to enjoy the best of both worlds and make BTS fans happy.

She’s glad her clinic makes dental visits less scary and fun for her patients. She loves it when her patients get too excited and forget they were there for a dental checkup.

