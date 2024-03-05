“Influencer” Loses RM3.5mil After Robbers Cart-Away Safe Containing Gold Bars, Jewellery, Designer Bags

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A businesswoman said to also be a famous social media influencer, and her family lost nearly RM3.5 million after their home in Padang Balang, Sentul, was broken into on 3 March.

Wangsa Maju police chief, Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah, said the family wasn’t at home when the robbery took place around 10pm.

According to Berita Harian, the robbers made off with a safe containing gold bars and cash totalling about RM3 million.

The 43-year-old woman also reported there were designer handbags and jewellery in the safe, bringing the estimated total of losses to RM3.5 million.

Ashari added that the robbers damaged the security cameras placed at the house. The police have opened an investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wangsa Maju police at 03-9289 9222 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearest police station.

