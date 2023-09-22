Is It A Vape Or A Pen? Tanah Merah MP Mulls Legal Action Against Photographer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz is mulling legal action against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s photographer Sadiq Asyraf over an allegation of vaping in Parliament on Tuesday (19 September).

Ikmal also said that his officers will lodge a police report on the matter at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) this evening.

“We will take legal action,” he stated as reported by Sinar Daily.

A media statement will also be released as soon as the police report is made, he added.

The photograph shared by Sadiq was captioned: “Betul betul koyak (totally triggered), taking a puff of vape while leaving the Dewan.”

Betul betul koyak terus tarik vape sambil keluar dewan 🙃 pic.twitter.com/wmMJu2nAjs — sadiqasyraf (@sadiqasyraf) September 19, 2023

When the photo of him holding an item to his mouth went viral, Ikmal denied he was vaping and explained that the object was a pen.

“Everyone knows I’m not a smoker. I can’t even stand sitting next to a smoker, let alone smoking or using a vape,” he stated.

Ikmal said that he was also in support of the Generational End Game (GEG) law or the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Law 2022 put forth by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, as reported by FMT.

READ MORE: It’s A Pen, Says PN MP On Viral “Vape” Photo

Previously, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, former foreign minister, received a compound notice in 2020 for using an e-cigarette within the Dewan Rakyat. He expressed regret for his behaviour.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.