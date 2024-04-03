Airscream Lights Up Malaysia’s Vape Market With RM100 Million Investment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Airscream, a vaping company from the UK, plans to invest RM100 million in Malaysia over five years.

The company sees Malaysia as a key location for its global operations due to our thriving vape market, which is said to be worth over RM3 billion and employs over 30,000 people.

The company’s co-founder and CEO Sam Ong believes that the Malaysian vape scene is ripe for growth and could lead to more investment and better job opportunities.

He’s also thrilled about Malaysia’s new Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill, which regulates e-cigarettes and vapes, adding new rules like registration for all smoking products, a ban on selling and advertising artificial smoking products and addressing health emergencies not previously regulated.

He says that the legislation aligns Malaysia with international standards seen in countries like the UK, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Airscream has and will always be supportive of sensible and practical regulations for the e-cigarettes industry so as to deliver tangible economic growth while at the same time safeguard consumers from potentially hazardous unregulated products as well as stopping underaged individuals from accessing these products. Airscream Co-founder and CEO Sam Ong via New Straits Times.

The company has already set up shop in Shah Alam with a team of 40 locals and a global crew of 100. They’re looking to beef up their presence with more staff, better distribution, and some research and development facilities.

They’re eager to collaborate with local officials, industry regulators, producers, sellers, and interest groups to improve the vaping industry together.

Airscream has been around since 2018 and is known for a variety of products including, pods, mods and a wide range of flavours. Checkout their online store to know more.

