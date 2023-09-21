It’s A Pen, Says PN MP On Viral “Vape” Photo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Tanah Merah Member of Parliament Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz denies allegations of vaping in the Dewan Rakyat. Despite a photo of him “vaping” going viral, Ikmal Hashim argues that it was a pen that he was holding.

“Everyone knows I’m not a smoker, I can’t stand sitting next to a smoker, not to mention smoking, vaping far away,” said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Member of Parliament to Free Malaysia Today.

To further support his claims, Ikmal Hisham highlighted his previous efforts in backing former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022, widely known as the Generational End Game (GEG) bill.

Ikmal Hisham also noted that he is prepared to explain his alleged vaping to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

The Dewan Speaker mentioned previously that he would send a letter to Ikmal Hisham to demand an explanation for the allegations.

If found guilty, Ikmal Hisham could be subjected to action under Meeting Rule 41(D), which prohibits members of Parliament from smoking in the Meeting Hall.

This is not the first time an MP member has been accused of vaping in the Dewan Rakyat. Sembrong Member of Parliament Hishammudin Hussein was indeed prosecuted for vaping in the meeting hall in 2020.

As for Ikmal Hisham, his accusations started on Tuesday when the former deputy defence minister was seen holding a pen-like object to his mouth. The photo was taken during a mass walkout from the Parliament.

