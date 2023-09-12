Man Forks Out RM13K In Repairs After Car Allegedly Vandalised At MRT Open Car Park

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

How would you feel if you left your beloved car at an open parking space to go to work only to come back to it wrecked, for no obvious reason?

Well, that’s what happened to Aereon Wong, a content creator who parked his Honda Civic car in an open parking lot at the Cochrane MRT station, near Mytown. When he came back to his car after work, he found that his car was severely vandalised.

He made a video about the incident and explained what happened. He asked if anyone was there that night to witness the incident and help him with the case.

On 29 August at 7 pm, Aereon parked near the guardhouse at the paid open parking space near MyTown and paid RM5. It was his first time parking there as he had to use the MRT to avoid the traffic.

When he returned at 11 pm, he found that his windscreen, side mirror and door handle were smashed. Thankfully, there was no damage to the tires and internal parts of his car.

He also noticed the yellow car next to him was damaged too but it only suffered minor scratches. He called his family and the car insurance agency and went to the Setapak Police Station.

As a pro tip for the public, in case anything like this happens, he said to get your police statement stamped for RM2 for insurance purposes.

The inspector there assessed the damage and he went home around 2 am that night after everything was settled.

The next morning, Honda quoted RM13,000 for repairs and he had to use his NCD which will take around 3 – 4 weeks.

The police inspector followed up with him and said they found his car had been damaged by a wooden chair. He had no more additional info on the case case, which prompted him to publish the video, asking people who were in the area that night to come forward and help him.

@aereon.wong Here’s what happens on my unfortunate incident last week 🚗🥲 🗓️ 29th August 2023 ⏰ 7PM – 11PM 📍 MyTown MRT Open Space Parking (RM5) [My car is parked at the entrance and beside guard house] If anyone witness or have information, please DM me. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who expressed concern about my recent incident. I want to assure you that I am safe, and with your support, I can continue creating content. Stay safe and take care guys 🙏🏼 ♬ SNOWFALL REMIX FULL VER. – cropz

Previous incidents

Just a few months ago in June, near the Mytown parking lot, a couple recorded a young man throwing rocks at road users under a bypass.

Several cars were reported to have been damaged by the rocks as their windscreens were smashed. There were no fatalities or injuries.

The couple had the recording of the suspect on their dashcam and shared it online for the public to be aware of.

It is believed that the suspect remains at large.

Although it might not be the same case, a few people in his comment section had a theory that the cases might relate.

Park at your own risk

According to the comment section of his video, some say that he couldn’t do anything as the car park had a “Park at Your Own Risk” sign put up at the parking lot and on the parking ticket that he got. Some say he might fight the parking operator company but he has to go through a lot (time, money and resources).

According to Ask Legal, the Park At Your Own Risk sign is an exclusion clause where a company (hotel, parking services, etc) doesn’t want to take responsibility for another person’s injuries or losses. It is only valid if the party (victim) knows about it, hence, that is why it is printed on big signages and on the parking ticket itself.

However, not all exclusion clauses can be valid if they are unfair to the consumer.

As reported by The Borneo Post, in 2011, the Ministry of Domestic Trade Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) at the time, said that the ‘Park at your own risk’ notice is no longer applicable. If the management of premises or car park operators charge the use of their parking space, they cannot use the notice as an excuse for not providing security to their customers’ vehicles and properties.

In addition to that, according to FMT, in 2018, a case at The Pinnacle Sunway that involved a stolen car under the management’s parking operator, sided with the consumer. At first, Sunway Parking Services used the exemption clause to evade liability.

But the court dismissed the clause as the case was indeed under the security’s own negligence. The stolen car tailgated the car in front to escape paying the parking ticket at the exit. Sunway had to pay around RM117,000 for the total damages.

People are quoting this case for Aereon to fight the case but the case involved a stolen car, not a vandalised car, like Aereon’s. Plus, According to Weird Kaya, Aereon said there’s no liable CCTV footage at the parking lot as it was pointing in the opposite direction.

Hence, if he wanted to take charges, he’d have to go through a lot of pain and effort to fight the parking operator company. Some people even said that the cost of getting the car fixed is so much cheaper than the cost of taking this case to court.

Anyone with details of the fateful night can reach out to Aereon on his Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

We hope you get justice, Aereon.

