TikToker’s Video Now Missing After Claiming He Was Paid To Act As CEO, Zafrul To Lodge Police Report

A Tiktoker recently made a video claiming he was hired to play the role of a CEO at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing event where the guest of honour was Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

As the video went viral, speculation surfaced implying that the minister was involved in a scam.

Zafrul, who was in Australia at the time, responded to Malaysiakini, saying he was shocked by the speculation and that he would lodge a police report once he returns to the country.

The video in question however is no longer available on the TikToker’s account.

The TikToker, who appears to be an artist residing in Malaysia, claimed he is a retiree who formerly worked in one of the major ad agencies here as a director of strategic planning.

In the video, it seemed like he was trying to get the attention of senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

In the course of his video, he brought up the job where he was allegedly paid to play the role of a CEO, and later said he was willing to “be proven wrong” and that he wouldn’t mind working for the Prime Minister’s Office pro bono as long as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the PM.

However, as mentioned, the video is now missing from his page and there has been no new videos or explanation after it went viral.

“There is a video that has been circulating on social media implying that I was involved in misconduct following my presence at a product launch in 2023.

“I accepted the invitation in good faith and our team had no prior knowledge of the allegations or implied impropriety raised in the video.

“Therefore, my team has started an investigation into this matter, and I will file a police report as soon as I return to Malaysia so that an official investigation can begin,” Zafrul said as quoted by Malaysiakini.

