American TikToker Impressed With Malaysia’s Christmas Mall Decorations

It is no secret that Malaysia is big on festive seasons. As Malaysians, we go all out celebrating the festive holidays as we enjoy the various aspects that come with it.

This dedication and passion can be seen through our annual festive decorations at shopping malls during the festive season.

Suria KLCC

This, however, was surprising to an American TikToker who came across the Christmas decorations at Suria KLCC.

She was amazed at how the mall had dedicated itself to the Christmas spirit, having extravagant Christmas decorations despite only having a small group of Christians in the country.

“I go to the US and I do not see these kinds of decorations for Christmas. It is all about buying things at the store for Christmas. But not about the holiday cheer like this,

“Malaysia woke up and chose violence against the USA. They are like ‘nah we are gonna kill it over this country that has a majority Christian population,” said the TikToker.

She ended the video with a comparison of Malaysia and New York, saying how even they are no match to us when it comes to Christmas decorations.

Perks of diversity

Netizens in the comment section were happy to know that she noticed this. Many were informing her that this was a normal occurrence here in Malaysia since we live in a multicultural country.

One user passionately wrote, “We are multiracial country. We stand together to celebrate every celebration. Sis this is Malaysia.”

TikTok

Another user, Radhi echoed similar remarks, noting how “every celebration is our celebration.”

TikTok

Other users, however, were humorous about the situation. User, Jamiewhi, jokingly wrote how “as long as we can “cuti” on that holiday, we celebrate it.”

TikTok

User PuteraMariff also shared the same humour, saying how festive celebrations are the perfect time to go shopping and get discount deals.

TikTok

