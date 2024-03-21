Will The Person Who Left A Pink Bag Filled With RM500K Cash In Subang Please Come Forward?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Finding a pink and white suitcase filled with half a million ringgit is the kind of stuff you’d see in a cartel tv series, not in a parking lot in Subang.

But that’s what happened to a security guard who made the discovery at the parking lot of a shopping mall.

No, he did not run off to Aruba with the bag.

He did the right thing and handed the bag over to the police.

Considering the suitcase was pink, the incident was met with jokes with many women claiming it was their bag.

One netizen said that she did not go to any mall but the bag is hers since it is pink in colour.

One Facebook user joked that it was his bag but he accidentally drove off without taking it with him.

Jokes aside, other netizens were actually surprised with the actions of the security guard. One of them said that he should be awarded a datukship for his honesty.

Pink Bag With Half A Million

This incident happened yesterday (20 March) and the police are looking for the owner of the pink luggage.

According to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the bag contained bills of RM100, RM50, and RM10.

“We received the report from the security guard, a Malaysian in his 30s, at 8am yesterday,” he said as reported by NST.

He also added that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area where the bag was found.

“Anyone who has left this huge amount of money can come to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters to claim it.

“We believe the money is real, but we will check with Bank Negara Malaysia,” he said.

