Suria KLCC’s Pelita Replica Getting Hate On Social Media, Gets Labelled “Recycled Deco”

Did the management of Suria KLCC, one of the major shopping malls in the nation’s capital, recycle last year’s Hari Raya decoration?

That depends on how you choose to look at it.

Over the past few days, netizens have levelled criticism against Suria KLCC following a photo shared by Twitter user @SMQotaddah who implied the decoration was a disappointment.

Let’s break it down and see what the whole mess is all about.

The Twitter user, Syed Muhd Qotaddah, captioned a close-up shot of the pelita replica at the Esplanade KLCC: What in the disappointment of a raya decor is this?

The thing went wild with over 2.3 million views and many sharing his opinion that the decoration was subpar.

What in the disappointment of a raya decor is this? pic.twitter.com/puRCUZ2Q58 — Syed Muhd Qotaddah (@SMQotaddah) March 10, 2024

The reactions were plenty.

tak, yang handle prop perayaan shopping mall selalunya company luar, and ye company cina — Monkey D. Luffyrdaus (@fir_kun) March 11, 2024

haha nope. klcc prop rent out Suria to the Aussie management company. they care no less to the aidilfitri. probably using whatever left over prop from the basement. — Naz (@NazXyz101) March 11, 2024

Asal boleh je. Cuba klu krismas, salji pn turun tgh2 KL. klu CNY xyah cerita lah, segala mak nenek naga akan muncul.



Raya: yawnnnnnn. Letak lah pelita. Cukup lah. https://t.co/kY4KZ9R9e8 — azz #freepalestine 🇵🇸🍉 (@starchaserAzz) March 11, 2024

Let’s cybebully KLCC till they change this hideous deco! https://t.co/GdwNEtpfgE — aLeL 🍊 (@AzlilAdzif) March 10, 2024

what in the rumah ayah pin is this?? 🤡 https://t.co/mvycHGBUsp — demi (@syaafiqa_) March 13, 2024

Other people then started sharing videos and photos of the decoration, with many still of the view that Suria KLCC could have done better.

Dah lama aku perasan,bila perayaan kita je mesti mcm hambar pastu deco pun tangkap muat je. Tahun lepas kat pavilion,bapak buruk. Aku xnak racist eh,tp dah kerap kali berlaku kot. Adal mcm gampang je deco korang ni?

Tt dyzullsophy pic.twitter.com/9iK7LVNs4f — KnizaM Leo 🇲🇾🔰 (@kroolnizam) March 14, 2024

So, recycled?

First of all, the giant pelita is no ordinary replica. Suria KLCC first unveiled the replica in 2022.

At a height of 17 metres and a width of 12 metres, the installation was declared the largest pelita replica in the country and earned itself a spot in the Malaysia Book Of Records (MBOR).

In 2023, the pelita made a comeback at the Esplanade alongside other traditional Hari Raya memorabilia as the shopping mall adopted a decor of coastal fishing villages for the festivities at the Centre Court.

The pelita returns for the third year in a row this time around. It is unclear if the previous two installations had earned this much criticism for if it had, it would seem unlikely for the shopping mall to bring it back again.

As for Suria KLCC’s Centre Court, a check on their website unveiled that there will be an interactive pond and traditional games apart from a festive photobooth and cultural dance performances.

So to sum it up, it is “recycled” in a way, but it is decorated differently.

What does KLCC have to say?

A few days ago, some Instagram users commented on the shopping mall’s official Instagram account. One user asked the mall to put more effort into their Ramadan/Hari Raya decor.

Suria KLCC responded and at the time said they were still in the process of completing their decorations.

Thank you for your feedback! Do stay tuned while we’re still completing our Raya decorations inside and outside the mall. See you at Suria KLCC soon! Suria KLCC on Instagram

There are no current photos yet on Suria KLCC’s Instagram of their Centre Court and Esplanade Ramadan and Raya installations.