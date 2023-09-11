Sarawak Senator’s Car Flipped After Hitting Potholes On Bakun Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Potholes are a bane to many road users, but it’s a “feature” all of us have to put up with in a car-centric world.

Sarawak PKR deputy chairman Senator Abun Sui had a bad experience after his car flipped while navigating the pothole-riddled Bakun Road near Bakun Dam deep in central Sarawak last night.

He was driving some of his party colleagues in a pickup truck when the car hit potholes in a waterlogged section of the road and it turned the car upside down. The car veered off the road and into the bushes nearby.

Fortunately, everyone in the car escaped without injuries. Abun said he was carefully driving at 70km per hour from Bakun to Bintulu town. He was in Bakun to meet the grassroots natives, The Vibes reported.

He found out from Bakun locals that two deaths occurred due to similar accidents along Bakun Road.

Abun, who is also Sarawak Pakatan Harapan information chief, noted that he was lucky to be alive.

The bad road conditions in interior Sarawak have already caused many deaths. The relevant ministries and departments at both federal and state levels must pay urgent attention to such road problems that have been the norm for decades in Sarawak. Sarawak PKR deputy chairman Senator Abun Sui

He urged the Public Works Department to repair the damaged roads at Bakun Road quickly.

Bakun Road was built in 1996 during the start of construction of the mighty Bakun Dam.

Bakun Road has been inundated with potholes, erosion, and landslides over the years due to overuse by timber logging trucks and plantation lorries that travel daily along the road.

