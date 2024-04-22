Bask Bear’s First Drive-Through In East Malaysia Has Landed!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

The first East Malaysian drive-through outlet of Bask Bear, the Malaysian innovative coffee disruptor inspired by the basking Malayan sun bear, is now officially open.

The outlet is located at NAIM Street Mall, Bintulu Paragon.

Bintulu is aptly located within the central Borneo region where Bask Bear sourced its exclusive Aren Palm Sugar for the Aren Signature Coffee series.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg recently.

Loob Holding founder and CEO Bryan Loo said Bask Bear chose this location as it was Bintulu’s trendiest street mall as well as the largest in Sarawak and famed for having the longest covered walkway in Sarawak.

In thanking the Sarawak Premier for his support for home-grown brands like Bask Bear, he said the brand gave priority to convenience, hence the added investment into making this outlet a drive-through concept.

To celebrate the launch, Bask Bear Bintulu Paragon drive-through offered free 100 cups to its first 100 customers on its opening day, while from April 18-22, there will be a buy 1 free 1 offer during two timeframes, 11am–2pm, and 5pm–8pm.

Bask Bear’s growth plans, he added, would continue to be driven by strong brand loyalty and continued focus on customer convenience and digital strategy, with one of it being through its App that was launched in December last year.

Our Bask Bear App features Pick up & Delivery services, and comes with a membership program allowing customers to earn points with their purchase, via walk in or order through the app. To welcome new users to the app, they will enjoy 40% OFF with a minimum spend of RM25 for their first purchase. Bryan Loo, Loob Holding founder and CEO

Key Benefits for Bask Bear members include two points for every ringgit spent, free birthday drinks and exclusive members-only offers.

With continued emphasis on convenience, Loo said, there are plans to open more outlets to add to its current 13 stores in East Malaysia, with five now in Sarawak including Bintulu Paragon drive-through, and eight in Sabah.

Loo explained the exclusive Aren Palm Sugar supply arrangement with its supplier in Borneo not only enabled more consistent income for these farmers but also provides a healthier option with a lower glycaemic index than brown sugar or even honey.

Bask Bear is the first coffee brand to infuse this Aren Palm Sugar, which is well-loved for its delicious savoury sweetness with a tinge of caramel.

The brand also champions sun bear conservation, having adopted an orphaned cub called Tenom in Sabah last year and launched an awareness campaign to encourage its customers to help the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Sandakan, Sabah rehabilitate more captive sun bears to return to their forest homes.

