[Watch] Motorcyclists Skidded In Rainy Weather Due To Slippery Road Expansion Joints

Rainy weather is especially dangerous for motorcyclists on the road. The wet weather not only makes the road extra slippery but also affects visibility on the road.

Recently, a Twitter post pointed out this particular issue for motorcyclists at a flyover above Kampung Pandan roundabout near MEX highway and MyTown Shopping Centre.

Aku jarang publickn post aku. Tapi this time kena viralkan sbb ni melibatkan public safety.



Sekarang ni musim hujan belah petang, time orang balik kerja. Ada satu kawasan kat flyover atas Bulatan Kampung Pandan nk masuk MEX and and MyTown ni



JALAN NI MEMANG BAHAYA ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/CqxdiWOXp8 — Ts. Rezza Danial 🇲🇾 (@REZZADANIAL) October 12, 2023

In the videos under the same Twitter thread, some motorcyclists reportedly skidded on the slippery road under the highway. The other motorcyclists who sought shade under the highway saw it happen before their eyes and tried to help the victims the best they could.

It turns out that the slippery road was further exacerbated by the expansion joints running along the side of the road.

It’s believed the motorcyclists skidded on the slippery expansion joints when they attempted to stop by the side of the road to seek shade from the rain.

jalan kat sini ada besi yang mmng licin gila even bukan time hujan pun.



kalau sapa pernah bawak moto kt sini tahu lah.. mmng geli2 tayar moto tu.



tambah pulak skrng time hujan. and bila nk tukar lorong tu akan break2 atas besi nih pic.twitter.com/CynyxdVQyV — Ts. Rezza Danial 🇲🇾 (@REZZADANIAL) October 12, 2023

It was quickly fixed but…

In what was a miracle at work, the problem was allegedly fixed in a day after the complaint went viral.

The expansion joints on the roadside were allegedly covered with cement to prevent motorcyclists from skidding during rainy weather again.

However, netizens pointed out another problem regarding the fix because cementing the gaps still makes the surface area slippery.

Benda viral macam ni aku suka. 1 hari punya komplen viral, hari ni dah settle. Dia simen terus besi tu. https://t.co/zfAOxHQh1W pic.twitter.com/sQMj81A70C — pitt harley (@pittssuda) October 14, 2023

Ptut tutup tar je terus, simen pun sama licin dia klau hujan. Bengap tkleh bawak bincang, siapa la design letak besi kt tepit tu — وتف (@afiq_zainudinnn) October 14, 2023

Also, it may not be a good idea to cover expansion joints as they’re installed on the road for a good reason.

Road expansion joints that are made out of foam-like material provide enough space for roads to expand during hot weather and absorb road vibrations. Long story short, expansion joints help prevent roads from warping under different weather conditions.

Now that it’s covered with cement, netizens worry that the surface will crack with time. A netizen said it might be better if the road expansion joint was covered with a rubbery material to accommodate vibration and expansion of the road.

Kan. I thought the same too.

It will crack sooner or later.



It should be fixed with rubbery material to accomodate expansion & vibration. — kapitan (@kapitankarl) October 15, 2023

