[Watch] Motorcyclists Skidded In Rainy Weather Due To Slippery Road Expansion Joints

The problem with the road expansion joints at the Kampung Pandan roundabout near MEX highway and MyTown Shopping Centre was solved with cement, but it’s not a long-term solution for some.

October 16, 2023

Rainy weather is especially dangerous for motorcyclists on the road. The wet weather not only makes the road extra slippery but also affects visibility on the road.

Recently, a Twitter post pointed out this particular issue for motorcyclists at a flyover above Kampung Pandan roundabout near MEX highway and MyTown Shopping Centre.

In the videos under the same Twitter thread, some motorcyclists reportedly skidded on the slippery road under the highway. The other motorcyclists who sought shade under the highway saw it happen before their eyes and tried to help the victims the best they could.

It turns out that the slippery road was further exacerbated by the expansion joints running along the side of the road.

It’s believed the motorcyclists skidded on the slippery expansion joints when they attempted to stop by the side of the road to seek shade from the rain.

It was quickly fixed but…

In what was a miracle at work, the problem was allegedly fixed in a day after the complaint went viral.

The expansion joints on the roadside were allegedly covered with cement to prevent motorcyclists from skidding during rainy weather again.

However, netizens pointed out another problem regarding the fix because cementing the gaps still makes the surface area slippery.

Also, it may not be a good idea to cover expansion joints as they’re installed on the road for a good reason.

Road expansion joints that are made out of foam-like material provide enough space for roads to expand during hot weather and absorb road vibrations. Long story short, expansion joints help prevent roads from warping under different weather conditions.

Now that it’s covered with cement, netizens worry that the surface will crack with time. A netizen said it might be better if the road expansion joint was covered with a rubbery material to accommodate vibration and expansion of the road.

