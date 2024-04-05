Keep Everyone Safe When You Balik Kampung This Raya With These Road Safety Tips

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

BRAND’s Essence of Chicken (BRAND’S) has partnered with PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) for the second time to launch the road safety campaign “Kekal Cergas dan Selamat” this Ramadan and Hari Raya 2024.

The campaign reminds road users to take frequent breaks, increase alertness and stay energized to ensure a safer journey home amid the festive rush.

Since many families will be making their way back to their hometowns soon, BRAND’S will distribute more than 50,000 bottles of BRAND’S Essence of Chicken to road users at PLUS R&Rs from 4 to 17 April 2024 as part of the campaign.

The campaign also features interactive activities to keep everyone’s mind fresh and energised at the following R&Rs:

4 to 7 April at R&R Tapah Arah Utara

8 to 9 April at R&R Seremban Arah Utara

14 to 15 April at R&R Ayer Keroh Arah Selatan

16 to 17 April at R&R Sungai Buloh Arah Utara

To ensure everyone reaches home safely, here are some tips to keep everyone safe on the road:

1. Rest well

Before going on the long drive home, remember to have ample rest.

2. Make sure the vehicle is maintained well

Before embarking on your journey, make sure your vehicle is in good condition and maintained well.

3. Take a break at proper rest stops

If you feel tired, it’s best to stop by one of the many PLUS R&Rs on the road. Here, you can freshen up by having some food or drinking a bottle of BRAND’S Essence of Chicken to keep your mental and physical performance up before continuing your journey.

If you’re tired, take a break at one of the many PLUS R&Rs on the road. Image: TRP File

4. Pay attention on the road

Distractions on the road can be fatal. It’s safer to limit the use of your mobile phone to accessing navigation apps or have the map displayed on car’s the digital console.

5. Remember to use the turn signals

Remember to use the turn signals when you switch lanes, make a turn, or overtake another vehicle. This is to alert the other road users around you.

6. Put some distance

When you drive, it’s not safe to drive too close to the car in front of you. Remember to put some distance in between your car and the next, at least one car length away, and to watch out for animals crossing the road.

7. Put your seatbelts on

Make sure everyone in the car wears seatbelts. Children under the age of 12 weighing less than 36kg or 136 cm should be seated in a child safety seat.

