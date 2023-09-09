[Watch] Mother And Son In Ipoh Narrowly Escaped After Large Tree Falls On Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Passersby jumped into action to help a woman and her teen son after a tree fell on their car in Taman Song Choon, Ipoh, at 3pm yesterday (8 September).

It’s believed the heavy rain and thunderstorm caused the tree to fall, landing on the vehicle’s roof. When the firefighters arrived, they had to cut down the tree to get the 47-year-old woman and her son out.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operation officer Mohd Rozairi Abdul Rahim said both victims suffered minor injuries and were brought to a private hospital by a member of the public.

Mohd Rozairi said the Ipoh City Council had been informed about the matter to assist in removing the tree off the road.

Earlier, a viral video showed a white car with a crushed roof and broken rear windows after a large tree trunk landed on top of the vehicle.

A man’s voice could be heard saying they had rescued a woman in the car. Meanwhile, another driver travelling behind the white vehicle sounded relieved that he narrowly missed the falling tree.

