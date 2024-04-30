Malaysians Are Suffering From ‘Subscription Fatigue’, But Why?!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an age where convenience is king, we’ve all become loyal subjects in the land of subscriptions. From streaming platforms to telco plans, subscription-based services are like knights in premium armour that gallop around to save us a lot of time and effort.

Yet, this convenience does come at a cost and it’s a price that’s beginning to weigh heavily on Malaysian consumers.

Subscription overload!

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

A recent report revealed that Malaysians suffer from ‘subscription fatigue’ where 91% of users feel that there are too many subscription services to choose from. Furthermore, 79% of consumers say that they are managing more than two subscriptions simultaneously, while 11% are juggling six or more services at once!

And if you think that trying to remember birthdays and anniversaries was hard enough, 60% of peeps are saying that they can’t even keep track of their subscription billing dates—making it that much harder to manage household expenses.

(Credit: via imgflip)

Netflix and Chill? More like Netflix and Bills!

Just think about it. Between Netflix, Spotify, that gym membership you hardly use, and don’t forget about your trusty telco plan… These individual expenses seem like pocket change, but if you’re shelling out, say, RM50 a month for each of those, plus around RM100 for your phone plan, that’s already RM250 a month or a total of RM3000 a year!

Now here’s the kicker! Some telcos might be low-key overcharging you too! Yep, those sneaky call charges, data caps, roaming fees, booster packs and outdated offerings can add to extra hidden costs—lurking in the shadows of your monthly bill just waiting to pounce and suck your wallets dry.

And mind you, we’re not even factoring in your other bills and loans 🤯

Now ask yourselves—are those subscriptions really worth the financial headache, or is there a way to streamline your expenses and squeeze more value out of ‘em?

YES, there is!

Enter Yes 5G’s Infinite Basic postpaid plan—the antidote to your subscription sickness! Imagine having the power of uncapped 5G data at your fingertips, with speeds that never throttle down, no matter how much you use it. And the best part is? It’s available for as low as RM38/month.

With Yes Infinite Basic, you’re not just getting uncapped data, you’re also getting free calls to all networks in Malaysia. So you can constantly connect with the fam’, your furbabies, or your imaginary friends. The choice is yours!

For those who like to share, Yes Infinite Basic comes with a generous 20GB of bundled hotspot quota every month, and if your squad needs to stay connected too, you can add up to four supplementary lines for just RM20/month each.

And for those who like to wander across the causeway, Yes Infinite Basic has got you covered with free uncapped 5G roaming in Singapore. So you can cross the border into the land of Merlion statues and spicy chilli crabs without the worry of being disconnected from #TanahAirKu!

Save RM240/year!

The Yes Infinite Basic plan comes with a price tag of RM58/month. But by opting for a 12-month contract, you unlock an exclusive deal to enjoy it at only RM38/month. This means you’ll be saving RM20 every month or RM240 annually.

And besides, loyalty is overrated! Why stick with the same telco provider when you can savour extra savings of around RM30/month and over RM380/year by simply saying YES to the switch?! That’s a lot of ringgits staying right where they belong—in your pockets!

With Yes Infinite Basic, what you see is what you get. One straightforward, worry-free price, with no hidden charges or boosters needed. So why wait? Sign up for Yes Infinite Basic today and activate your eSIM instantly.

Terms and conditions apply. Go HERE for more details on how you can make the switch to Yes 5G and start reaping the savings!

