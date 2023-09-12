Scam Links In SMS Still Happening

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was widely reported that URL links can no longer be included in text messages (SMS).

The blocking of sending any URL links via SMS was enforced since 2 May, under the directive of the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It was even reported that Maxis was the first telco in Malaysia to publicly announce that it will block any SMS sent or received containing links.

However, SMS containing URL links is still happening.

According to the following screenshot, an overseas number claiming to be J&T (a known courier service) sent an SMS prompting the recipient to click on a link because of a failed delivery attempt.

The recipient is not expecting any deliveries which led them to believe the message is a scam.

A check with MaxisListens on Twitter saw the customer service suggesting the customer to block the overseas number.

The customer service however did not address the issue of why SMS containing URL links were not blocked.

