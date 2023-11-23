Here’s Why Yes 5G’s eSIM Is The Trailblazer In Telco History

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Breaking up is hard to do. Navigating a maze of emotions, mixed signals, and unexpected drama… It’s hard, but you have to do it if you wanna make the switch.

Much like a breakup, changing telcos has always been a headache. The endless paperwork, tiresome trips to the store, and the dreaded wait for the new network to kick in make you long for an easier way to do it.

Well, we might not have a solution to lessen the breakup blow, but if you say “Yes”, we’ll show you how to break free from the shackles of traditional telco switches without leaving your cosy spot on the couch.

Yes 5G is changing the game with their eSIM! No more store visits – just a seamless transition to Yes 5G right where you are!

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Yes 5G stands out as a trailblazer for hassle-free connectivity, as the telco that doesn’t require you to go to the store to activate your eSIM.

With the Yes 5G eSIM, changing your telco is as easy as a few taps on your smartphone. The days of cumbersome switches are behind us, and the future is all about immediate connectivity without the need to leave your home. Here’s how you can try out the Yes 5G network for FREE:

Step 1: Kickstart the journey by registering and sharing your details.

Step 2: Check your email for your eSIM barcode.

Step 3: Download the MyYes App onto your device.

Step 4: Hit ‘Activate SIM,’ then scan the received barcode.

Step 5: Revel in success! Post-activation, the app auto-logs you in. Simply tap ‘Install’ to ignite your eSIM experience.

(Credit: tirachardz via freepik)

With Yes 5G, there’s no need to endure long queues or carve out time for in-store visits. Simply activate Yes 5G instantly from the MyYes App, and you’re on your way to a seamless, stress-free telco experience.

But, we get it. Breaking up is one thing, but you’re still working on your commitment issues and making the decision to try something new is easier said than done.

You might ask: does Yes 5G’s network live up to the hype? Are the prices as affordable as they say? Unlimited 5G data with no sneaky surcharges?

What if we told you that you could take Yes 5G for a 30-day spin and try it for yourself?

Ditch the telco chaos! Unlike other mobile service providers, Yes 5G doesn’t sneak in extra charges for 5G. Say no to those surprise fees.

Is your current telco limiting your data? Yes says no to data caps. And if you’re still paying for unlimited data but suffering capped speeds, it’s time for a change.

Take charge of your connectivity – compare Yes 5G against your current telco and experience the freedom for yourself!

(Credit: Yes)

It’s time to experience Ookla award-winning speed, affordability, and uncapped data without the hassle.

Yes 5G is offering you a Network Test Drive – your chance to experience the fastest network in Malaysia with zero commitment. Here’s what you get:

Uncapped 5G Data & Speed

Yes, you read that right. Enjoy blazing speeds without any limits.

30 Days FREE Trial

Take Yes 5G for a spin with a risk-free 30-day trial. Test drive the network on your terms.

Activate anywhere, at any time

No more waiting! Activate Yes 5G instantly from the MyYes App. No store visits, no delivery delays.

Keep your current device & telco

Stick with your current device and telco – activate Yes eSim directly from your phone.

Zero risk of damaged SIM

With Yes 5G’s eSim technology, enjoy seamless connectivity without the stress of potential SIM card mishaps. It’s connectivity without compromise.

So, what are you waiting for?

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Say no to the telco blues and yes to Yes 5G’s hassle-free experience.

Sign up for the Network Test Drive now and enjoy a FREE 30-day trial. And if the Yes 5G experience leaves you beaming at the end of your joyride, you can sign up immediately for as low as RM58 per month to continue enjoying uncapped data and speed, 24/7.

With Yes 5G, the future of telco switches is as easy as saying, “It’s not you, it’s me – and my need for a seamless, convenient, and lightning-fast network!”

