Here’s Why Yes 5G Is The Game Changer You’ve Been Waiting For

If you’re a tech enthusiast, it’s time to get excited because Yes 5G is bringing you some fantastic news!

The telecom giant has just unveiled a game-changing chapter in the world of mobile connectivity with the announcement of Apple as their new official network partner.

Let’s dive in to find out what the buzz is all about and explore the latest offerings that are set to revolutionise your digital experience.

5G for All

Yes’ dedication to excellence hasn’t gone unnoticed. They’ve amassed a collection of awards, including recognition from the MCMC Star Rating Awards for quality in service, consumer satisfaction, and corporate social responsibility.

Not to forget, they proudly hold the title of “Malaysia’s Fastest Mobile Network,” as crowned by Ookla, not just once but twice in 2022 and 2023.

Yes has always been at the forefront of innovation, and their commitment to “5G for All” has earned them a special place in the hearts of Malaysians.

The company is not just about bringing the latest technology to your doorstep but also ensuring that it’s affordable for everyone.

It’s now a level playing field for all Malaysians… (5G) shouldn’t be a penalty. We must empower people with better connectivity. Wing K. Lee, CEO, YTL Communications.

With consistently competitive pricing and uncapped data and speeds, they have consistently beaten the competition.

They’re not just making waves for speed but also their coverage.

With the support of DNB, they’ve already provided 5G coverage to more than 70% of Malaysia and are aiming to reach 80% by the end of 2023.

What sets them apart in a shared network environment is their commitment to giving you the full 5G experience with no throttling or artificial limitations.

That’s right! Yes 5G is the only network in Malaysia that provides uncapped 5G data and speed 24/7, at no extra cost. And that’s true commitment to providing the best!

What’s more, Yes has partnered with leading brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and others to provide not only affordable 5G plans but also budget-friendly 5G-compatible devices.

Their latest offering, the Yes 5G Rahmah Plans, is touted as Malaysia’s Most Affordable Rahmah Plans, making it easier than ever for anyone and everyone to enjoy Yes 5G’s connectivity.

Welcoming Apple on board as their newest network partner in Malaysia, Yes is proud to offer the most affordable iPhone plans in the country.

Malaysians can enjoy RM0 upfront payment, low monthly instalments, and uncapped 5G data and speeds, all available to both new and existing Yes customers.

Yes 5G is making it possible for customers to get the latest iPhone for as low as RM21 per month, alongside all the other benefits they usually offer.

Available iPhones include the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With these rates, more Malaysians can get their hands on the newest iPhone and enjoy Yes 5G’s unbeatable speeds. The new iPhone is available online and at Yes Stores and Yes Authorised Dealers.

To top it all off:

Yes 5G puts the power of connectivity right in your hands with the easiest eSIM activation ever!

Getting started with Yes 5G has never been easier. With its innovative eSIM technology, you can activate your Yes 5G plan instantly using the MyYes app.

Other telcos still require you to walk into a physical store to activate your eSim. Yes 5G is the only telco that allows you to activate your eSIM anytime, anywhere.

And if you’re still paying more for 5G with your current provider, it’s a clear sign it’s time for a change. Explore Yes 5G’s Network Test Drive with eSIM today!

Take Yes 5G for a 30-day FREE test drive, unlocking the world of uncapped 5G data and speed with no commitment while retaining your current device and telco. It’s your chance to compare the lightning-fast speeds of Yes 5G against your current provider. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Register and share your details.

Step 2: Check your email for your eSIM barcode.

Step 3: Download the MyYes App onto your device.

Step 4: Hit ‘Activate SIM,’ then scan the received barcode.

Step 5: And you’re all set! Post-activation, the app auto-logs you in. Simply tap ‘Install’ to enjoy your eSIM experience.

Certified by Ookla as the “Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia”, Yes 5G continues to set new standards in quality, affordability, and accessibility for all Malaysians.

With Apple as their latest network partner, their commitment to providing unmatched prices and uncapped connectivity is stronger than ever.

This is just the beginning of Yes 5G’s journey to make 5G accessible to all Malaysians.

So, what are you waiting for? Join Yes 5G on this exciting journey and don’t miss out on this digital revolution. Say yes to the future with Yes 5G!

