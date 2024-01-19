AirAsia Adopts Dynamic Pricing For Add-Ons: A Closer Look

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In line with a common practice among global airlines, AirAsia has implemented dynamic pricing for add-ons, which includes baggage, seats, and meals.

This pricing strategy adjusts the cost of these services according to real-time market demand, ensuring that prices remain competitive and reflect current trends.

Fluctuating Fees: A New Norm for Flyers

Travellers using the AirAsia Superapp or website may notice variations in add-on prices each time they check. This is due to the dynamic pricing model that AirAsia has employed, similar to the pricing fluctuations seen in airfares. As demand for a particular flight’s add-ons increases, so may the prices, especially as the travel date approaches.

Early Birds Get the Savings

AirAsia encourages passengers to pre-book their add-ons at the time of their initial booking to secure the best rates. Prices for these services are at their highest when purchased at airport counters, which also serves AirAsia’s goal of reducing congestion in these areas.

Consistency Across the Board

This pricing model is standard across all AirAsia flights, meaning no matter the destination, passengers will experience this dynamic approach to pricing.

The Personal Touch of Pricing

When two customers book the same flight simultaneously from different devices or sessions, they might see different prices. This can occur due to the dynamic nature of pricing, which might change even in short intervals due to various booking criteria.

Demand-Based Pricing in Action

With demand-based dynamic pricing, passengers can expect to see a range of prices for add-ons, reflective of various factors such as booking time and market conditions.

Platform-Independent Pricing

Prices for add-ons are not exclusive to any platform or device; they can differ based on a combination of factors, including market demand and the device used for booking. This has led to some customer confusion as prices for identical services like checked baggage have been reported to vary across iPhones, Android phones, and desktop computers.

The Rationale Behind Dynamic Pricing

AirAsia’s dynamic pricing model rewards early bookings with lower prices. As the travel date nears and demand rises, so too does the cost of fares and add-ons. This strategy is similar to that of many low-cost airlines worldwide.

An aeroplane soars into the horizon as the sun sets over KLIA. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Catching the Best Deals

Discounts on pre-booked meals, seats, and baggage are subject to change and are typically offered for flights with lower demand or those booked well in advance. These promotions are not guaranteed to last and can change without prior notice.

Meal Changes and Price Adjustments

For passengers who have purchased Uncle Chin’s chicken rice but wish to switch to Nasi Lemak, changes are permissible up to 24 hours before flight departure. However, the price difference will not be refunded if the new meal is cheaper. Conversely, if it’s more expensive, passengers must pay the difference.

Price Caps and Transparency

AirAsia maintains a fee and charges page that lists the maximum prices for various add-ons. This ensures customers know the potential costs and can plan accordingly.

The sun’s rays burst through the clouds, illuminating AirAsia planes parked at klia2. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Finding the Lowest Prices

The lowest prices for pre-booked baggage, meals, or seats are typically found on AirAsia’s official website and Superapp during the initial booking phase.

For more detailed insights into this new pricing model, travellers can refer to AirAsia’s official communication channels or visit their Charges page.

The recent viral issue suggests that the pricing for bookings varies based on the type of device used.

According to netizens, the most expensive pricing is incurred when using an iPhone.

READ MORE: AirAsia’s Baggage Prices Fluctuate Across Devices, Baffling Customers

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.