The Yes 5G 11.11 Sale! Malaysians Flock To Yes 5G Experience Store @ Lot 10 For RM1 iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Plus

With the arrival of the iPhone to Yes 5G’s range of products – at already extremely affordable rates, Yes 5G recently revealed an even bigger surprise: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus for only RM 1.

This, of course, piqued the interest of netizens from across the Klang Valley (and even those across the country!) to come try their luck at getting their hands on the highly coveted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at the most affordable rates in Malaysia, which resulted in hundreds waiting in from as early as 7.00 a.m at the Yes 5G Experience Store @ Lot 10.

At last week’s Yes 5G’s launch into the Next Chapter, it was revealed that the iPhone 15 lineup would be added to the challenger telco’s product lineup, debuting with a golden opportunity for Malaysians to obtain the coveted phone for only RM1.

Guests started queuing at the Yes 5G Experience Store @ Lot 10 before 7a.m to try their hand at getting the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus for only RM1.

For those of you who missed out on the opportunity, here’s a quick recap on what customers had to do to obtain a Yes 11.11 Pass. Starting on 3 November 2023, all Malaysians had to do was visit a page where they were prompted to complete a few simple tasks to earn stars. Upon collecting 15 stars, they would be awarded a Yes 11.11 Pass.

Hundreds of pass holders showed up at the Yes 5G Experience Store @ Lot 10 on 11 November, where they spun a wheel to try their luck at landing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus for only RM1, alongside a variety of other freebies, including Apple accessories like AirPods (3rd Generation) and a free 3 months subscription to Yes Gaming with GeForce Now.

Lucky Yes 5G customers showing off their Yes 11.11 Passes.

Dozens of people were able to claim the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus for RM1 at the event, while other customers were able to enjoy up to RM 20,000 worth of freebies with a Yes 5G package plan, coupled with up to 15% off available Apple accessories with any iPhone purchase.

Sarah Nabila, 31, who was also one of the lucky few who managed to bag the iPhone 15 for only RM1, sang praises of Yes 5G’s accessible and affordable plans. “Yes 5G’s plans are so affordable that I purchased 2 iPhones! Aside from the iPhone 15 for only RM1, I also got the iPhone 15 Pro 512GB!”

While customers were also enjoying the excitement of the prospect of the RM1 iPhone, they also got the chance to have a glimpse of Yes 5G’s Network Test Drive, where they were able to give the Yes 5G experience a go without the need to switch from their network providers, devices and even their phone numbers with the convenience of the eSIM functionality.

Iqbal Afifi, 33 – the first winner of Yes 5G’s RM1 iPhone 15 of the day.

With Yes 5G’s eSim experience, you can seamlessly compare and try out Yes 5Gs fastest mobile network (as verified by Ookla two years in a row) from the comfort of your own home.

Find out more about the network test drive here at YES to the best mobile network in Malaysia!

If you’re late to the party, fret not! You can still own the iPhone 15 Series for as low as RM 21 per month with zero upfront payment required, regardless if you’re a new or existing customer. Head on over to https://www.yes.my/iPhone/, or hop on over to your nearest Yes Stores and Yes Authorised Dealers for more information.

What are you waiting for? Say YES to Yes 5G today and enjoy uncapped 5G data and speeds with your brand-new iPhone today! Keep an eye out for similar deals and amazing offers at Yes 5G’s pages on Instagram, Facebook and X.

