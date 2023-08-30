[Watch] 2 Cyclists Fall After Getting Hit From The Back By A Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two cyclists were involved in an accident with a car along a highway near Kota Warisan, Sepang, on Sunday (27 August) around 7am.

Based on the dashcam footage, a group of cyclists was cycling in a single file on the road. As the car got nearer, it could be seen that one of the cyclists was straddling between two lanes.

The car couldn’t stop in time and hit the cyclist from the back. The impact pushed the cyclist into another cyclist in front of him and they were sent tumbling on the road.

When the cyclists fell, it could be seen that the group of cyclists were not cycling in a single file after all.

Most netizens believe the cyclists were wrong in this incident and sided with the car driver. They believe bicycles should not be on roads such as the highways as it’s better suited for larger vehicles.

The rules for cyclists are based on the law

Malaysian cyclists, like all road users, are mainly bound under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the subsidiary laws in the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

The law generally states that cyclists should have all the safety aspects covered such as having front and rear lights, brakes for each wheel, and a bell.

By law, cyclists must ride in a single file as required under Rule 42(3) of the Road Traffic Rules.

A breach of this rule can lead to a charge under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act. Upon conviction, it carries an RM2,000 fine or a maximum prison term of 6 months.

In addition, cyclists are not allowed to ride on footpaths under Rule 44 of the Road Traffic Rules. If the rule is breached, it can lead to a charge under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act with the same penalties as stated above.

Cycle in a single file on the road. Image for illustration purposes. Credit: Faz Adhili

However, the rules are a little vague on whether cyclists are allowed on highways.

Firstly, if there are signs prohibiting cycling on the highway, they should heed the traffic signs and stay away.

If they breach the rule, they stand a chance of committing an offence under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act and face a fine between RM300 to RM2,000.

Cyclists are also not allowed to use the highway emergency lanes as it’s an offence under Rule 53 of the Road Traffic Rules.

