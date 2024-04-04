[Watch] The Ugly Truth: Malaysia’s Highway Littering Epidemic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a nation renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and diverse cultures, a troubling trend has emerged along Malaysia’s highways.

A recent video shared by Twitter user @HezeriSamsuri shed light on the alarming state of the Merapoh to Gua Musang stretch of the Central Spine Road (CSR).

Garbage, believed to have been left behind by highway users who stopped to break their fast, has transformed the roadside into a virtual dumping ground.

Ni salah ahli politik gak ke ni?



Dah 2024, perangai masih sama. Apa kat rumah kau mcm mana la gamaknya. pic.twitter.com/Y7ZNZMUPyp — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) April 2, 2024

The lack of rest areas (R&R) along the CSR has contributed to this issue.

Still, it is no excuse for a handful of individuals’ irresponsible behaviour.

The video shared by @HezeriSamsuri poignantly reminds us of our collective responsibility to maintain the cleanliness and safety of our highways.

Is this the Malaysia we want to showcase? A nation that hoards garbage?

Even if you stop to break your fast, please refrain from engaging in such behaviour.

Raising Awareness, Providing Facilities, and Fostering Responsibility

Sharudin Hamid, Director of the Pahang Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), emphasizes that such actions mar the scenic beauty of our highways and pose significant risks to other road users.

“We often receive complaints about littering along the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (CSR) Highway every year, and it seems that this problem continues to persist,” Sharudin remarked during a press conference at the Ops Raya Bersama Alam Flora and SWCorp Pahang’s Iftar event on Wednesday.

The concern extends beyond mere aesthetics, as carelessly discarded items such as drink cans can make their way onto the main road, potentially causing accidents and endangering lives.

Sharudin suggests that highway users temporarily store their waste in their vehicles and dispose of it properly when they encounter designated facilities.

The Ramadan Reflection

As we navigate the challenges of waste management in our modern society, we must address this issue head-on.

By raising awareness, providing adequate facilities, and fostering a sense of shared responsibility, we can work towards a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for all Malaysians.

The time has come for us to confront the ugly truth of our highway littering epidemic and take decisive action to restore the beauty and integrity of our nation’s roadways.

This highway littering epidemic is not new; it has been an annual occurrence that has plagued our nation’s roadways for far too long.

Moreover, breaking fast by the roadside has become a concerning trend that contributes to the littering problem, poses significant traffic issues, inconveniences other road users, and creates potentially hazardous situations.

Netizens have expressed their concerns, emphasizing that people should be more considerate, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

They argue that the spirit of this sacred time should be reflected in our actions, including how we treat our environment and show respect for others.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.