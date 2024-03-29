Toll-Free Access For Class 1 Vehicles On Highways For Hari Raya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, private vehicle drivers will not be required to pay tolls on highways on 8 and 9 April, as announced by the Works Ministry.

According to the New Straits Times, the Cabinet has decided to implement toll-free travel for Class 1 vehicles on all highways nationwide from 12.01am on 8 April until 11.59pm on 9 April. However, toll collection will still be in place at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Tanjung Kupang in Johor.

The toll exemption for these two days is expected to cost approximately RM37.6 million.

TOL PERCUMA pada 8 & 9 April ini diumum oleh Menteri KKR DS @AlexNantaLinggi, sempena Raya #Aidilfitri.#KerajaanMadani membayar rm37.6 juta kpd 33 konsesi tol bagi #rakyat mendapat tol percuma itu.



Rancang #BalikKampung anda sebaiknya. Pastikan cukup rehat & kenderaan baik. pic.twitter.com/FPuNLAKA0a — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) March 29, 2024

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that this decision was made to celebrate all citizens, especially the Muslim community, and to show care and share joy with all Malaysians.

With the toll exemption, an increase of 2.46 million vehicles per day is expected on all highway networks.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys using the MyPLUS-TTA app for the North-South Highway (PLUS) based on the travel time advisory (TTA) schedule, as reported by The Star.

Bersempena perayaan Aidilfitri yang akan disambut tidak lama lagi, suka saya mengumumkan pemberian tol percuma pada 8 (Isnin) dan 9 April 2024 (Selasa) kepada pengguna lebuh raya kenderaan persendirian kelas 1 sahaja.

@moworksmy @LLMrasmi@plus2u pic.twitter.com/vzfaX3PvZq — Alexander Nanta Linggi (@AlexNantaLinggi) March 28, 2024

Nanta advised motorists to be cautious and not solely rely on the concessionaire companies for safety despite the laws and facilities in place.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow during Aidilfitri, Smart Lanes at 18 strategic points along the PLUS Highway will be activated by the Malaysian Highway Authority and concession companies.

Clear signs and mobile variable message sign (VMS) displays will inform users about the Smart Lane activation/termination.

Motorcyclists are reminded to be cautious when using emergency lanes, as they may not be aware of Smart Lane activations.

Additionally, no lanes will be closed for maintenance from 1-17 April to further facilitate traffic flow during the festive season.

Maintenance work not requiring lane closures can proceed, with 11 locations provided with emergency response teams by PLUS.

