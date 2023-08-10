Acacia Diana Case Update: Stalker Ordered A Psychiatric Evaluation & Court Gives Acacia Protection Order

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The case of a man stalking Acacia Diana for 8 years is currently making headlines.

Today (10 August), the freelancer, Muhamad Safiq Rosli was charged at the Shah Alam court under the new anti-stalking law.

He showed up to court today at 10.38 am and was escorted by police officers.

Protection order

As reported by BFM News, from today’s hearing, the court has granted Acacia a protection order and this is the first time the court has done so under the new law.

The protection order would restrict the defendant’s ability to initiate contact with the victim and her family throughout the duration of the court proceedings.

Denied bail

The accused was also denied bail due to his prior non-compliance with his bail conditions in the UK.

The prosecutor said that the accused fled to Malaysia while he was on police bail in the UK after he faced allegations of stalking the victim when she continued her studies there.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charge pressed against him.

Psychiatric evaluation

Besides that, the court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the accused at the Ulu Kinta Hospital. The bail outcome will be made following the completion of the evaluation.

Previously, the accused was also once held at the neurology ward in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) before he was charged.

The next case hearing is scheduled for 7 September.

Recently, an amendment known as Section 507A was introduced to the Penal Code (Act 574) to establish stalking as a criminal offence. Under it, stalking is defined as a repeated act of harassment intended to or likely to cause distress, alarm, or fear to anyone’s safety.

Those convicted of this offence could be subjected to a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment and a fine.

The 37-year-old man from Shah Alam allegedly stalked Acacia since 2016 by sending her lewd content of himself, appearing outside her home, creating 30 social media accounts over the course of 8 years, as well as following her to the UK when she pursued her studies.

