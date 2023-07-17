Acacia Diana Lodges 3rd Police Report Against Stalker Who Harassed Her For 8 Years

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A photographer known as Acacia Diana, who revealed that she has been stalked by a local man she doesn’t know since eight years ago, filed another police report yesterday (16 July).

Acacia has actually filed three police reports about the stalking matter to date: in 2018, 2022, and 16 July 2023.

She questioned when will action be taken against the stalker. She has since moved to the United Kingdom a year ago to start anew but her stalker followed her all the way there.

Per the technicalities of the law, a new police report has been made on 16/7/23. This case is now on file. Awaiting action. Thank you https://t.co/0z8k6NhYXQ — Acacia Diana (@ShaFoShizzle) July 16, 2023

What happened to Acacia for the past 8 years?

Acacia shared her ordeal, which spanned years, on her Twitter a few days ago after exhausting all avenues to look for help.

Acacia claimed that since 2016, the stalker, identified as Shafiq Rosli, started harassing her by leaving comments on her blog and also sending her lewd content.

The stalker also introduced himself when she was at a fast food restaurant and has allegedly gone to her house before. He allegedly had known her through Instagram.

Despite being warned to stop harassing her, he kept stalking her and created over 30 social media accounts over the years to do so.

The stalker is allegedly under the delusion that he was in a relationship with her.

The stalker is identified as Shafiq Rosli. Image: TRP File

The situation escalated when he stalked her all the way to London. He was arrested by London authorities and slapped with harassment-related charges.

However, he was released pending a court date but managed to flee the UK and thus, did not appear in court.

Acacia said it was disturbing as he kept sending pictures of private parts and she received lewd video calls from the stalker since early this year.

The harassment affects my life, emotions, and career. My life in the UK is like living in a prison because every time I step out, I’m forced to wear a mask due to worries of being followed by the psychotic man. I hope the police (PDRM) and the man’s family will take this matter seriously. Are they going to wait until I’m dead and then only take action? Acacia Diana

When Acacia’s story went viral on Twitter, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri advised Acacia to file another police report so the case could be investigated under the new anti-stalking law.

The new Section 507A of the Penal Code for the offence of stalking came into enforcement in April.

Upon conviction, it carries a maximum of three years imprisonment or a fine or both.

Acacia’s story also reminded netizens about a woman in Kota Kinabalu who was harassed and killed by her ex-fiance.

According to Malay Mail, the family of the victim was disappointed with how the police handled the matter before the murder.

The victim’s mother reported the man to the police for harassing her daughter a day before the murder, but no action was taken.

