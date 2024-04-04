“Do You Know Khairul Aming” – Man In London Asks Malaysian

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Khairul Amin Kamaruzaman, better known as Khairul Aming, is popular among Malaysian social media users because of his positive attitude which is liked by many.

In addition to being popular with his culinary content, especially during the month of Ramadan, the Kelantan native is also successful in business with his Sambal Nyet Berapi and Dendeng Nyet Berapi.

So it is not surprising if the average Malaysian, especially the young people, know and idolize Khairul Aming.

However, who would have thought that in addition to making a name for himself here, some also know his name in London, United Kingdom (UK).

A video recently went viral of a Malaysian man known as Chris MJ who shared about his visit to a famous food stall in London while on holiday there.

Through the video posted on his TikTok account @chirsthechindian, Chris first asked questions to the stall workers about where they were from.

After telling him they were from Algeria, they asked where Chris and his friends are from.

When they said Malaysia, one of the stall’s workers then asked if they know Khairul Aming.

“Do you know Khairul Aming? He came here and made a video in this store,” said the employee.

When Chris excitedly replied that they know Khairul Aming, the employee remarked that some Malaysians he asked didn’t know who Khairul Aming is.

The food stall, known as Bomba Paella in Borough Market, London is well known to foreign tourists.

In fact, Khairul Aming also commented on the food at the stall when he was on holiday in London with his friends.

