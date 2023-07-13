Picture Perfect Nightmare: Photographer Shares Story Of Stalking Ordeal

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A local photographer, Acacia Diana, has spoken out about the ongoing stalking she has endured at the hands of an individual.

The stalker, identified as Shafiq Rosli, was previously arrested in the United Kingdom but was released pending a court date.

Acacia has taken to social media to urge anyone who knows him or his family to encourage him to seek help and address his troubling actions.

2.This is the story about the pervert stalker who has screwed up my life for close to 10 years. His name is Mohamad Safiq bin Rosli. I am done being silent. This story is for his screwed up family, for the police, for the public. I live in fear. pic.twitter.com/c8qXiHrVcj — Acacia Diana (@ShaFoShizzle) July 13, 2023

She has also called on the police to take immediate action against him.

She claimed the stalker had been arrested in the United Kingdom but was released pending a court date.

She also asserted that he is aware of her social media posts but is under the delusion that they were in a relationship.

Stalking: A Serious Crime With Lasting Consequences

He has been messaging her and interpreting everything she does, even unrelated posts, as a sign that she is communicating with him.

Acacia has substantial evidence of the stalking and is prepared to share it.

Acacia’s story has sparked outrage on social media, with many users offering their support.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged Acacia to submit the evidence, including police reports and screenshots, to his official government email for further action.

Thank you for helping get the word out. Just a quick update on this: @fahmi_fadzil has responded to the post and Acacia is getting in touch with him. But @PDRMsia please take action too. And we continue to create noise around this so the right course of action can be taken. — Pashiini Supramaniam (@poshwoshsmosh) July 12, 2023

The lewd conversations targeting Acacia she shared are a stark reminder that stalking is a serious crime that can devastate the victim.

Anti-Stalking Law in Malaysia: What You Need to Know

In Malaysia, stalking has recently been made a crime punishable by up to three years in jail and fines under the amended Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

The anti-stalking and protection order provisions came into force on May 31, 2023, under Section 507A of the Penal Code.

This section defines stalking as repeated acts of harassment intended to cause distress, fear, or alarm to any person or their safety.

The passing of the Anti-Stalking Bill in Parliament has been welcomed by many.

