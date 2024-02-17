Armed Suspect Neutralised: Netizens Commend Police For Effective Action

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking exchange of gunfire with the police, a suspect was found dead with gunshot wounds to the chest after a high-stakes pursuit in Jalan Bukit Kechil, Napoh.

The Malay daily Harian Metro reported that the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 pm when the 57-year-old local man was fatally shot in his vehicle.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Fisol Salleh stated that the confrontation ensued after the suspect’s vehicle, a Proton Saga, was identified acting suspiciously during Operation Laras, which is part of an initiative to clamp down on firearm smuggling.

When directed to a halt, the suspect’s vehicle skidded to the left shoulder of the road before he fired two shots at the police officers.

The officers returned fire with four shots, resulting in the suspect’s immediate death at the scene.

Deadly Cache Uncovered

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found two 9mm and .38 calibre pistols along with 240 rounds of ammunition, including 100 rounds each for 9mm and .38 calibre weapons and 40 rounds of 5.56 calibre bullets.

The ongoing investigation is focused on determining whether the firearms and ammunition were smuggled from neighbouring countries and if there is any syndicate involvement.

The suspect, who had four prior criminal records related to drugs and possession of imitation firearms, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was transported to Jitra Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.

Outpouring of Public Support

This incident has cast a spotlight on the perilous nature of police work, especially in confronting illegal arms trafficking.

It comes at a time when recent arrests of errant officers have shaken public confidence.

READ MORE: [Watch] Police Officer Records Bribery Attempt By Volkswagen Driver

READ MORE: Police Corporal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape Of Minor And Extortion

READ MORE: Fraud Victim Loses Nearly RM500,000 To Police Sergeant Handling His Case

Echoing this sentiment, netizens have taken to social media to express their support and admiration for the police force’s successful intervention in preventing further potential violence.

Their praise underlines the community’s appreciation for the risks taken by law enforcement officers to ensure public safety.

Their statements also underscore how this case has resonated deeply with the public, reminding local communities of the selfless sacrifices made daily by police to uphold civic order and security.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.