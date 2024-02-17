Outrage In The MRT: A Violation Of Privacy Sparks Public Fury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an alarming incident that has reignited concerns about women’s safety on public transportation, a middle-aged man was caught red-handed secretly filming a young woman aboard the MRT.

The act, which took place between Bukit Bintang and Utama stations on 14 February, was promptly challenged by the woman’s boyfriend, Faris, who demanded accountability in a confrontation that has since gone viral.

TW: S*xual Harassment



Yesterday, me and my girlfriend were heading back from MRT Bukit Bintang to MRT Bandar Utama where we noticed a guy looking as though he was taking pictures of my girlfriend so we quickly changed seats. (cont.) — 🚀 (@farisabshar) February 15, 2024

Upon noticing the man’s suspicious behaviour, the couple swiftly acted as the MRT reached the station.

Faris confronted the man as he attempted to recharge his Touch ‘n Go card, leading to the discovery of multiple indecent photos of women on the suspect’s phone, including those of Faris’s girlfriend.

Operator Promises Preventative Action

The incident quickly escalated as MRT staff were alerted and auxiliary police were called.

Despite the man’s confession and apology for his actions, Faris expressed indignation, especially after learning that the perpetrator was a married father.

“As a father and husband with a wife and children, does he not have any shame or guilt for his actions?” Faris questioned, highlighting the moral bankruptcy of the act.

Rapid KL has since responded to the uproar, assuring the public that immediate internal action was taken and that further measures are being developed to prevent future occurrences.

The police have also recorded the man’s information.

Courage under Fire: Couple Earns Public Support

The incident has shed light on the persistent issue of women’s safety in public spaces.

It is not the first time such behaviour has been reported on MRT; it has led to implementing women-only coaches as a safety measure.

However, this event serves as a stark reminder that more needs to be done to protect passengers from such violations.

Cakap la apa pun tapi idea koc wanita sahaja dkt MRT is one of the best thing to have in KL. Rasa selesa dan selamat 😃 pic.twitter.com/yy6BynvCAa — Emyra S. (@yemmyra_) January 21, 2024

This event has sparked a wave of support for Faris and his girlfriend, with netizens applauding their courage in taking a stand.

It also serves as a cautionary tale and a call to action for all individuals to remain vigilant and for authorities to strengthen safety protocols on public transportation.

As this story unfolds, it is clear that the community’s tolerance for such invasive behaviour is waning, and the clamour for justice and safety in public spaces grows louder by the day.

