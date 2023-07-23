Male Suspect Who Stalked Acacia Diana For 8 Years Held In HKL Neurology Ward

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The 37-year-old man suspected of stalking photographer Acacia Diana for eight years is being held at the neurology ward in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL). The suspect is a local man who lives in Shah Alam.

The police have sought permission from the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block the suspect’s social media accounts to stop him from harassing the victim.

The police are awaiting the full medical results from the hospital and the investigation papers will be completed to be referred to the Deputy State Prosecutor for further instructions and action.

Throughout the eight years, the man has created over 30 social media accounts and sent Acacia lewd content online. He even followed her all the way to the United Kingdom.

He was arrested in the UK but managed to get away before the court date.

Upon advice from Nancy Shukri, Acacia Diana lodges a fresh report (that’s also her third police report) on 16 July so the case could be investigated under the new anti-stalking law.

