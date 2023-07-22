“No Choice But To Be Strong” Acacia Diana Says No Update Yet On 8-Year Stalking Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Photographer Acacia Diana had lodged a third police report regarding her stalker on 16 July so that the 8-year case could be investigated under the new anti-stalking law.

The new Section 507A of the Penal Code for the offence of stalking came into enforcement in April and carries a maximum of three years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

On 21 July, Acacia posted on Twitter to say there was no update yet from the police and it has been a difficult week after sharing her ordeal online.

She was advised not to post anything to avoid disrupting the investigation, which she respected and obliged.

UPDATE ON THE CASE OF STALKING AND HARASSMENT: pic.twitter.com/iP9mdG0p7z — Acacia Diana (@ShaFoShizzle) July 21, 2023

Acacia added that the police and the relevant ministries are working on the case. However, she also said the anti-stalking law currently cannot be acted upon due to technicalities in the procedure processes.

As far as she knows, her stalker is still free and tweeting online.

She urged the authorities to take cases like hers seriously and hoped the law will be expedited to protect victims.

63. I wish I could say this is the end of the story. But it’s not. As of July 2023, Minister Fahmi Fadzil has been personally notified of the event. The police are looking into it. As far as I know, Safiq is still out there. In fact, he’s been tweeting all this while 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Prl84jAHRo — Acacia Diana (@ShaFoShizzle) July 15, 2023

While awaiting news about her case, she encouraged victims suffering from harassment and stalking to share their stories, document everything, and seek support.

I am still fighting this. I know I am not alone. There is no choice but to be strong to get through this. Acacia Diana

In another post, Acacia said her lawyer will give a full statement next week.

Netizens voiced support for Acacia and urged the authorities to take swift action. They hoped the stalker would be arrested soon.

For members of the media to note, my lawyer will give a full press statement on this case next week inshaAllah. — Acacia Diana (@ShaFoShizzle) July 21, 2023

I’m waiting for good news from D11 Bukit Aman. Hope they will find / arrest that psycho. — MohdFaizalHassan 🇲🇾 (@f4izalhassan) July 21, 2023

i think about your wellbeing everyday. i'm so sorry that they are taking forever to do something about this, it's really so shit. hang in there and stay safe whereever you are, acacia. — Afiqah Yusof (@afiqahwhy) July 21, 2023

@AzalinaOthmanS @NancyShukri can you two ladies give an update on this issue? Based on precedents, the public is aware PDRM has the capability to track down social media users within 2 – 3 days — tamilwanan (@tamilwanan) July 21, 2023

