“No Choice But To Be Strong” Acacia Diana Says No Update Yet On 8-Year Stalking Case
“No Choice But To Be Strong” Acacia Diana Says No Update Yet On 8-Year Stalking Case

After lodging a third report about her stalker, photographer Acacia Diana said there’s no update yet but confirms the investigation is taking place.

by
July 22, 2023

Photographer Acacia Diana had lodged a third police report regarding her stalker on 16 July so that the 8-year case could be investigated under the new anti-stalking law.

The new Section 507A of the Penal Code for the offence of stalking came into enforcement in April and carries a maximum of three years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

On 21 July, Acacia posted on Twitter to say there was no update yet from the police and it has been a difficult week after sharing her ordeal online.

She was advised not to post anything to avoid disrupting the investigation, which she respected and obliged.

Acacia added that the police and the relevant ministries are working on the case. However, she also said the anti-stalking law currently cannot be acted upon due to technicalities in the procedure processes.

As far as she knows, her stalker is still free and tweeting online.

She urged the authorities to take cases like hers seriously and hoped the law will be expedited to protect victims.

While awaiting news about her case, she encouraged victims suffering from harassment and stalking to share their stories, document everything, and seek support.

I am still fighting this. I know I am not alone. There is no choice but to be strong to get through this.

Acacia Diana

In another post, Acacia said her lawyer will give a full statement next week.

Netizens voiced support for Acacia and urged the authorities to take swift action. They hoped the stalker would be arrested soon.

