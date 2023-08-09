Man Who Stalked Acacia Diana For 8 Years First To Be Charged Under New Anti-Stalking Law

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 37-year-old man who allegedly stalked Malaysian photographer Acacia Diana for the past 8 years will be the first-ever individual to be charged under the new Section 507A of the Penal Code for stalking.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the man would be charged at the Shah Alam court tomorrow (10 August) morning.

Acacia said it’s going to be a long road in the legal process but encouraged other stalking victims to keep their chins up.

Under the new Section 507A of the Penal Code, stalking is defined as a repeated act of harassment intended to or likely cause distress, alarm, or fear to anyone’s safety.

It’s going to be a long road in the legal process, but I just want to tell other victims out there to file that report, take action, and to stay strong. — Acacia Diana (@ShaFoShizzle) August 9, 2023

What happened for the past 8 years?

The man had allegedly stalked and sexually harassed Acacia since 2016 by sending her lewd content of himself and appearing outside her home.

He also allegedly created more than 30 social media accounts over the years to harass her and followed her all the way to the United Kingdom when she pursued further studies abroad.

Acacia had filed three police reports in total about the stalking: the first in 2018, then in 2022, and the third on 16 July 2023.

The man was apprehended by the police in London and slapped with harassment-related charges, but he managed to flee the UK and did not appear in court.

Acacia had to lodge a third police report in Malaysia on 16 July so that her case could be investigated under the new anti-stalking law.

