[Watch] Muse Lands In Langkawi With Family In Tow

We all know Muse is set to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 29 July but did you know they are already in Langkawi?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and his family landing in Langkawi, possibly for some sightseeing on the island before the concert day.

In another video, it seemed like the other members of the group – Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard – are joining in on the fun holiday too.

Netizens were excited to see Muse visiting Langkawi and liked that Bellamy was a family man.

A netizen jokingly said Bellamy was smart to bring his wife to shop for plates.

Since Langkawi is a duty-free island, it’s an open secret that people, especially wives and mothers, love buying good homeware and kitchenware from expensive brands in bulk while on holiday.

Families with children would look forward to buying chocolates too. Get me a box of Corelle and chocolates!

Malaysia is Muse’s only stop in Asia for their Will of the People World Tour.

The last time they performed here was 16 years ago at Stadium Negara in 2007.

