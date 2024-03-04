Safe Return of Norway’s King Harald After Malaysian Hospital Stay

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

King Harald of Norway returned home yesterday after being hospitalised in Langkawi due to a respiratory infection.

He was taken ill while on vacation in Langkawi and was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday.

A statement from the palace, as reported by AFP, confirmed King Harald who was fitted with a temporary pacemaker was escorted to the Langkawi Airport.

“King Harald will be on sick leave for two weeks.”

Sources from BBC News state that upon his return from Langkawi, he will be admitted to Rikshospitalet in Oslo accompanied by Queen Sonja.

The Royal Palace said that Crown Prince Haakon continues acting as regent during his father’s absence.

The aircraft flying the king back to Norway is said to be a medical plane operated by Scandinavian airline SAS.

