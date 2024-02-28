Norway’s King Harald V Hospitalised In Langkawi While On Malaysian Vacation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While on vacation in Malaysia, Norway’s King Harald V has been taken ill and is now hospitalised in Langkawi.

Reuters, citing a statement from the Norwegian royal household said the king had an infection and is receiving “good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel”.

It appears that King Harald had contracted a respiratory infection either in late January or earlier this month.

In a report, the king had extended his sick leave to recover, as his son, Crown Prince Haakon acted as regent.

He was initially on sick leave until 2 February but was then extended to 6 February.

Hello magazine reported that the king had also been treated for infections last year and a fever in August 2023.

It is not clear when exactly King Harald, who is accompanied by his wife Queen Sonja, 86, arrived in Langkawi.

The king had recently turned 87 on 21 February, which the palace said he was celebrating privately.

He became King of Norway in 1991 and recently marked 33 years of rule on 17 January.

Norway’s News in English website said the palace’s official programme for the royal family indicated that the king was due back in Norway from 7 March.

Citing NTB, News in English reported Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre as saying he was saddened to hear the king had been hospitalised in Malaysia.

“I wish King Harald a speedy recovery and hope he comes safely home to Norway,” Solberg was quoted as saying.

