After Insensitive Remark Hours After Minister’s Death, Gerakan President Claims His Twitter Was Hacked

Today, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau tweeted that his account was hacked on the same day after it was seen posting an insensitive remark.

The remark came following the death of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was a two-time Pulai MP.

Just hours after Salahuddin’s death, Lau’s account tweeted a question about him contesting in the Pulai by-elections.

The tweet was posted at 12.37pm today but it has since been deleted.

However, according to Lau in a media statement shared on Twitter at 4.38 pm, this was a mistake not perpetrated by him.

Lau says his account was hacked by an irresponsible party and his social media administrator was shocked to find the disrespectful tweet.

Lau also said that the tweet did not come from himself or his account administrator. They’re now investigating the cause of this incident and will make a police report regarding his social media security issue.

For now, the best they can do is to change the passwords on all his official social media accounts.

Lau also took this opportunity to express his condolences to the entire family of the late Salahuddin, who passed away yesterday.

KENYATAAN MEDIA

24 JULAI 2023



1. Dimaklumkan bahawa laman sosial Twitter rasmi YB Senator Datuk Dr. Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, Presiden Nasional Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia digodam oleh pihak yang tidak bertanggungjawab tengah hari tadi. — Dr. Dominic Lau 刘华才 🇲🇾 (@Dominiclauhc) July 24, 2023

Netizens think otherwise

After he tweeted the statement, a lot of people chimed in with their thoughts on the situation.

Most people didn’t appear to believe him and found his claims hard to accept. They think it’s one of the oldest tricks in the book to address a mishap or mistake.

Who is Dominic Lau?

Dominic Lau Hoe Chai is a 55-year-old politician hailing from Penang. He is currently the 6th President of Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (GERAKAN), a component party of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Previously, Lau contested for the Batu federal seat twice in the 2013 and 2018 general elections representing BN and Gerakan. In 2013, he lost to the opposition party’s (PKR) Chua Tian Chang and in 2018, he lost to an independent candidate Prabakaran Parameswaran.

Currently, Lau is also a senator in Dewan Negara after being appointed in November 2021. But not too long ago, he hinted that he would contest in the upcoming state elections in Penang, his home state.

