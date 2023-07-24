Veteran Politician Salahuddin Ayub Remembered Fondly By Fellow Politicians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub passed away yesterday (23 July) at age 62.

His daughter Siti Fatihah confirmed the news on Facebook and said he passed at 9.23pm. Salahuddin leaves behind a wife and six children.

According to Astro Awani, Salahuddin experienced nausea and vomiting on Friday and was rushed to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB), Alor Setar, around 10.15pm.

The doctors detected a brain haemorrhage. Salahuddin underwent surgery on Saturday and was in stable condition. He continued to be monitored in the ICU before passing.

Malay Mail reported that Salahuddin’s body will be brought to his mother’s home in Tanjung Piai, Johor, with funeral details announced later.

Salahuddin remained a respected political figure and kind words were shared about his legacy.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh called Salahuddin her defender when she was targeted for her book, Becoming Hannah.

She also described Salahuddin as a hard worker and a kind leader.

Deputy International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Liew Chin Tong also had fond memories of working with Salahuddin and praised the late politician for his “multiethnic in outlook.”

His rise to the top

Hailing from Pontian, Johor, Salahuddin was a two-time Pulai MP and two-time Kubang Kerian lawmaker.

His political journey began in Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia and he served as the Pontian secretary in the early 1980s.

At the time, he joined PAS and slowly climbed the ranks. His highest post in PAS was the party’s vice president.

In 2015, PAS split over disagreement on whether to continue to be allied with DAP. Salahuddin was among the “progressive” PAS leaders who left the party to form Amanah and became Amanah’s deputy president.

After the 2018 general election, he held the agriculture and agro-based industry minister post for 22 months in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration. He was also a Simpang Jeram assemblyman in Johor from May 2018.

As the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, he started the Menu Rahmah programme (pic right) to provide wholesome meals for RM5 by working with participating eateries.

Salahuddin’s death will trigger a by-election for the federal seat of Pulai in Johor, which he first won in 2018 and successfully defended last year.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.