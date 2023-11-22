Innovative ‘Open Air’ Boys’ Restroom Design Wins Kudos for Johor Teacher

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Teachers, besides sharing knowledge, also ensure students’ well-being at school, covering aspects like cafeteria pricing, equipment quality, and facilities like chairs, desks, and fans.

Clean restrooms are vital for students to feel at ease during school hours.

Teacher Crafts ‘Open Air’ Restroom for Boys at Secondary School

Cikgu Shahrizal Sha’ari shared on Facebook an inventive boys’ restroom project at Kulai Besar Secondary School in Johor.

The unique ‘open air’ design lacks entrance doors, but each cubicle maintains a door for privacy.

Source: Shahrizal Sha’ari / Facebook

Source: Shahrizal Sha’ari / Facebook

This effort, previously gloomy and cramped, proves highly valuable. Male students no longer feel hesitant about using the restroom, and there are no prolonged gatherings due to the open-air design. Shahrizal Sha’ari

The teacher notes that the use of blue, white, and brown creates a spacious feel without the need for excessive decoration.

The key is a clean and comfortable environment for students’ restroom needs.

No need for excessive decor, as long as it serves its purpose. A cleaner and more confident atmosphere for restroom use. No need for wise words, no need for rules because the kids won’t read them anyway. Shahrizal Sha’ari

Netizens Praise ‘Open Air’ School Restroom as Clever

The teacher’s creative idea receives positive feedback on social media, with many agreeing that the open restroom concept discourages large student gatherings.

Netizens believe this can prevent vandalism and reduce unpleasant odours.

Some support the teacher’s stance on avoiding excessive quotes and decorations in the restroom.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.